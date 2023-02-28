Warzone 2 players blast “out of touch” devs for removing Resurgence solos already

Warzone 2 players have slammed the “stupid” devs for removing Resurgence Solos game mode from the playlist after just a few days.

Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep were extremely popular in Raven Software’s original battle royale, so it’s no surprise that Ashika Island is already a hit in Warzone 2.

With the ability to respawn, Resurgence is a fast-paced game mode where players can take more risks and aggressive gunfights.

One of the most popular variations of the mode is Resurgence Solos which was live across the weekend but was quickly removed.

This has sparked frustration from the Warzone 2 community who are confused why the devs have taken the mode out of the playlist.

Activison Resurgence Solos has been removed from the playlist in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 players slam devs for removing Resurgence Solos

Resurgence Solos were finally introduced to Warzone 2’s Ashika Island on February 24 and the community was extremely excited to dive into the mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unfortunately, Raven removed the mode after just four days and this has sparked outrage from players who have voiced their frustration on Reddit, slamming the “out of touch” devs for the “stupid” decision.

“This is something I’ll never understand… Give us solo, duo, trio, and quad for each mode, god damn these devs are so out of touch with the community,” said one angry user.

Another player argued Raven clearly doesn’t “know how hard it is to get 4 friends online at the same time” for Resgurence Quads.

Activision Resurgence Solo was only introduced to Warzone 2 on February 24.

As the mode was only available for the weekend, a lot of players claimed they completely missed the chance to get involved with the action as they were “out of town”.

This is a regular complaint from the community that Raven removes modes too quickly, so it’ll be interesting to see whether they decide to extend their time on the playlist in the future.