Warzone 2 players blast devs for taking a “significant step back” with updates

Towards the end of Warzone 1, patch notes gave players detailed weapon updates with explanations and exact numbers. Community members demand that same level of clarity for WZ2.

On February 24, a Warzone 2 balancing update finally nerfed some of the battle royale’s most dominant weapons. The RPK, TAQ-V, Fennec 45, and Kastov 762 were all hammered based on community feedback. Fans celebrated a quick response from the developers as the update came just a week after the Season 2 weapon balancing update.

WZ2 players previously criticized the developers for not making significant weapon-balancing updates between Season 1 Reloaded and Season 2. Despite providing a better response time, some community members have still felt let down by the battle royale sequel’s patch notes.

YouTuber WhosImmortal explained why the WZ1 development team did a better job at explaining weapon updates to fans.

Warzone 2 players bash “rough” patch notes

Activision Warzone 2 players have called out the devs for unclear weapon updates.

WhosImmortal went on a long rant about Warzone 2’s handling of patch notes.

“So far, to start the year, it seems like we have taken a decently significant step back in terms of the overall developer communication and transparency, specifically when it comes to the weapon update patch notes.”

WhosImmortal argued that weapon balancing is essential for a successful FPS title.

The YouTuber pulled up an example of a weapon balancing update. For the RPK nerf, the devs increased initial bullet vertical recoil and horizontal recoil and reduced damage ranges but didn’t give exact values.

Lack of clarity in updates has forced WZ2 experts such as TrueGameData to test weapons or datamine exact weapon stats manually.

WhosImmortal argued that developers could give players more information because they provided exact numbers for AI damage in a previous update. He praised Raven Software for providing “the best patch notes ever” towards the end of WZ1, telling players exact weapon changes.

For example, A Warzone 1 update decreased the UGM-8’s minimum damage from 22 to 21.

“We are missing exact values, have multiple different damage types now, and they are not fully accurate either. I really hope it gets resolved quickly because this is a very important aspect of the game.”

For now, players will have to rely on stat websites to get accurate weapon details in Warzone 2.