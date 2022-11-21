Warzone 2 player receives a full year of Double XP, but there’s a big catch

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

One Warzone 2 player was absolutely shocked to find they had a full year’s worth of Double XP to redeem on their account, but it turns out there’s a huge catch.

When it comes to progressing in Warzone 2, XP is obviously vital. It’s how you unlock new weapons, equipment, and Prestige Tiers just by playing the game. Naturally, the more experience you rack up throughout a session, the better, hence why Double XP codes are so important.

Double XP is littered throughout the Battle Pass and a range of real-world promotions also provide that extra boost, be it through Burger King or Mountain Dew. However, there’s typically a limit to these valuable boosts. For the most part, one hour of 2x XP gains is as good as it gets, with other intervals set to 45 minutes, 30 minutes, and 15 minutes a piece.

Though one lucky player was shocked to see a ‘1 Year’ Double XP Token sitting in their rewards tab. Reddit user ‘CranberryCarney’ was confused as to how they’d even acquired this rare, golden Token in Warzone 2.

Not that there’s any way of tracking Double XP Token progress in-game or in the menu, meaning it’s guesswork as to how long you have left on any given boost, the player claimed the year-long 2XP reward “worked” and that it wasn’t a visual bug.

“It works. Just popped it, very confused,” they said. “Take this post down before they take it away from you,” another player responded soon after.

As others soon pointed out in the replied, this one-year reward wasn’t a mistake. It turns out, it’s just an extremely rare goodie attached to a promotion with both Mountain Dew and Doritos in the United States. While typically, a purchase of either item provided just one hour of Double XP, each redemption put players in the running to win something bigger.

Just 13 one-year Double XP Tokens were ever created, and this Reddit user was fortunate enough to secure one for themselves. However, there is quite a significant catch outlined in the fine print.

Activision / PepsiCo Mountain Dew has partnered with the CoD series over multiple years.

On the surface, one would think this “1 Year” Double XP reward would provide a full year of Double XP in Call of Duty. That’s not quite the case though, as this reward simply provides “1 hour of 2XP each day for one year.”

Therefore, this player and the 12 other winners aren’t actually enjoying endless 2XP for the next 365 days. It’s capped at one bonus hour per day, limiting how much they can progress ahead of the pack.