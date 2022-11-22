Warzone 2 player outplays bounty hunter by driving into the ocean

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player escaped a bounty hunter by driving a truck underwater and surviving long enough to return to land.

Infinity Ward reintroduced swimming mechanics to Call of Duty in the recently released Modern Warfare 2. Ahead of the title’s launch, the developer assured players the feature would appear in Warzone 2.0, as well.

Thus far, swimming and underwater exploration has proven quite the game changer for the newest iteration of Warzone. Content creators like Ninja and CouRage have discovered hidden loot in the waters of Al Mazrah, for example.

It seems Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s underwater locales aren’t just good for hiding valuable loot, however.

Article continues after ad

Driving underwater is one way to avoid Warzone 2 bounty hunters

With a bounty hunter dogging their heels to complete an assigned contract, Reddit user Guilty_ Possibility47 had few options at their disposal during a recent Warzone 2 match.

The player’s options were especially slim while in the driver’s seat of a large truck. As such, the Redditor took the only course of action they could think of – driving into a nearby body of water.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instead of sinking to their death in a watery grave, Guilty_Possibility47 actually escaped the ordeal unscathed. They even lost the bounty hunter.

Surprised by their survival, the player shared the win on Reddit, letting others know that driving underwater without dying is possible in Warzone 2.

Article continues after ad

The post raised a lot of questions, of course. Some want to know if the player characters can breathe underwater indefinitely. Another person simply wanted to know why the “ocean floor [looks] so detailed.”

But the real lesson to focus on here is that surviving Warzone 2 bounties doesn’t always require hard-hitting tactics.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is playable now across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.