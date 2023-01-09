Warzone 2 player channels Assassin’s Creed skills for incredible stealth takedowns

A Warzone 2 TikToker has turned the game’s third-person mode into a full-fledged Assassin’s Creed experience.

Warzone 2 has proven to be an excellent sandbox experience for the game’s most creative players, and TikToker carnivul has turned the game into a different experience entirely.

Leaning on the teachings of stealth-based franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell, he’s confounding enemies, making beautiful getaways, using the first kill to set up the next, and it all plays out like visceral visual poetry.

In a clip that’s now gone viral, he put on a masterclass for everyone else to sit back and learn from.

Warzone 2 TikToker turns Al-Mazrah into an Assassin’s Creed-style parkour playground

What makes carnivul stand out from the other melee-only creators (like TheGhostofCaldera, who revolutionized the artform over on TikTok), is the use of third-person. This outside-the-box playlist lends a lot to making each kill truly feel like something out of another franchise entirely.

While the animations are distinctly Call of Duty, it’s infused with the spirit of Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Sam Fisher, and maybe even a little bit of Batman. It’s flashy but refined, calculated but still risky, and entirely mesmerizing to watch.

Even a warning from one target to another wasn’t enough to save them from carnivul’s slick movement.

After dropping the first guy, he hit a quick reposition to a place with a better view and simply let the trap develop on its own.

“He just came up behind me and did the same thing. I don’t know where’s hiding,” the last player lamented as his body dropped.

It takes a lot of courage to even go for an execution in Warzone 2 but to line up two of them and execute it perfectly? That’s a scary sight to behold even for veterans of the battle royale experience.