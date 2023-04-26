Warzone 2 pistol is so “overpowered” it actually dominates meta weapons

Warzone 2 guru ItsMetaphor has uncovered a pistol that is a bit “overpowered” and “broken”, and it even beats some of the meta SMGs in gunfights.

Pistols have had some pretty limited shine across Warzone and Warzone 2, with players typically opting to use Overkill as a perk in their classes so they can run another primary weapon.

The only times pistols have really had any say on the meta have been when they’re so overpowered that players can’t help but use them. The akimbo Snakeshot and Top Break pistols will go down in infamy for their reigns of terror over Verdansk and Caldera.

Though, they might just get matched in Warzone 2 by the X13 Auto pistol, as Call of Duty guru ItsMetaphor has found that it can be rather deadly in gunfights, and even matches some of the best guns in the game for TTK.

Best X13 Auto pistol loadout in Warzone 2

That’s right, the YouTuber highlighted the automatic pistol in his April 25 video, noting that using it started life as a challenge from a viewer but it quickly got out of hand.

Metaphor managed to pick up a win while using it, noting that the “overpowered” automatic pistol was “out TTK’ing” some of the best meta weapons in Warzone. That includes one gunfight against an MP5 – or the Lachmann Sub, if you will – that prompted the fallen player to turn on his stream after the fact.

That player themselves thought the gun was “broken” and, as Metaphor points out, is perfect to use if you want a class without Overkill.

Barrel : Impact Point

: Impact Point Muzzle : FT Steel Fire

: FT Steel Fire Underbarrel : XTEN Nexus Grip

: XTEN Nexus Grip Magazine : 32-round mag

: 32-round mag Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6

As per WZRanked stats, the X13 has crept up to 25th in the most-used weapon charts, but still has a pick rate that’s below 1%.

Given the issues pistols have had with cracking the meta, it remains to be seen if it’ll go anywhere further. Though, it’s clearly got something about it.