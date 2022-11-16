Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 servers down? CoD server status, maintenance, outage updates

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 has added a new playlist and many will be wondering how it works.

For players wondering about the state of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 servers, we’ve got you covered with live reports on each title’s server status, scheduled maintenance, and other live issues.

Activision’s Call of Duty servers impact users across MW2 and Warzone. If one online experience faces connection troubles, it stands to reason the other is also struggling to work as expected.

Every so often, Activision and its development teams purposefully schedule downtime for maintenance. On some occasions, though, Call of Duty servers experience random outages.

Whenever something’s amiss with Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 – planned or unplanned – players need only to visit this page for the latest updates.

Are MW2/Warzone 2 servers down? Live Call of Duty server status

Activison Having some issues playing Call of Duty Warzone 2 / Modern Warfare 2? Let’s see how servers are looking.

The server status of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently ONLINE.

As such, those wanting to hop into a quick game in MW2 or check out Warzone 2’s DMZ mode should be able to do so.

It is worth noting, however, that some players are reporting lag issues. Such troubles may persist over the course of the next few days, as is often the case with new AAA releases that reach millions around the globe.

The Activision Support page’s “Online Services” portal can also offer guidance in this regard.

Notably, Online Services offers connection tips for those experiencing outages and allows users to check server status by platform – PSN, Xbox Live, Battle.net, and Steam included.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.