How to get Warzone 2 & MW2 Prime Gaming rewards

Like many other games, Warzone 2 and MW2 players can earn free rewards through Prime Gaming. With free Weapon Blueprints, a Weapon Charm, and more up for grabs, here’s how you can claim some free cosmetics.

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prime Gaming Rewards for December are finally live, which means players can get their hands on some free Weapon Blueprints and other in-game cosmetics.

Gaining access to the game’s latest cosmetics is a great way to give your favorite guns some added flare, particularly for players that like to run and gun in style.

So, if you’re wondering how you can get your hands on this month’s Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prime Gaming rewards, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

How to get MW2 & Warzone 2 Prime Gaming rewards

Activision The MW2 and Warzone 2 Prime Gaming Bundle features a Weapon Charm and Weapon Blueprints.

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prime Gaming Showdown Bundle can be claimed from December 19, 2022, until January 16, 2023. So, be sure to redeem it during this duration to avoid disappointment.

In order to claim the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prime Gaming rewards, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to the Prime Gaming Call of Duty page.

Click ‘Get in-game content’ on the Showdown Bundle.

Log in to your Amazon account that has a Prime subscription.

Link your Amazon Prime and Activision accounts.

Enable Prime Gaming to receive the content.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to access all the free items. Be sure to equip the Weapon Blueprints and free Weapon Charm to see how they look in-game.

MW2 & Warzone 2 Showdown Bundle

Activision The MW2 and Warzone 2 Prime Gaming Bundle features plenty of free goodies.

Players who claim the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Showdown Prime Gaming Bundle, will receive the following items:

Twenty Paces – FTAC Recon Weapon Blueprint

– FTAC Recon Weapon Blueprint Cold Steel – P890 Weapon Blueprint

– P890 Weapon Blueprint Revenge – Sticker

– Sticker Smoke Time – Weapon Charm

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Prime Gaming Bundle. Be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.