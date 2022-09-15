Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 won’t have FOV Slider, Activision confirms

Activision has revealed that neither Warzone 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive the long-requested FOV slider support that the community has begged for.

In what is likely to be a disappointment to CoD Warzone fans who’ve been clamoring and demanding a FOV slider on console since the game’s launch, it seems that neither Warzone 2 nor even Modern Warfare 2 will feature one at all — contrary to early beta reports.

Since Warzone’s launch in 2020, arguably the biggest and most sought-after feature is an FOV slider: a setting that allows players to adjust their field of view, decreasing or increasing it as they see fit.

The notion is that console players are permanently at a disadvantage compared to PC players, who do get FOV support, and PlayStation and Xbox users have complained about having to contend with being killed off-screen — a problem that likely wouldn’t happen as frequently with an FOV slider, offering a wider peripheral vision.

FOV slider not coming to Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2

The continued omission of an FOV slider could cause instant dissension and disappointment ahead of the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

We’ve learned so much about both games already through purported leaks and official trailers from Activision themselves that interest in the games has been sky-high.

This is a step in a different direction from Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, which both supported a console slider on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We know that both games will now be running on one engine, so it’s possible that Warzone 2 not having an FOV slider has meant that the same deal has had to be applied to Modern Warfare 2 as well.

Features can always be added down the line and companies have been known to have a change of heart. So CoD users shouldn’t lose complete hope when it comes to an FOV slider coming to to the upcoming Call of Duty games, though this will definitely dampen some moods.