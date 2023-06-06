Warzone 2 LMG no one uses has faster TTK than meta weapons and will be top pick soon

If you’re looking to get ahead of the meta in Warzone 2 then there is an LMG you may want to start using as it has a better TTK than some top picks and probably isn’t going to get nerfed.

Over the last few months, the meta in Warzone 2 has undergone some noticeable shake-ups. Initially, LMGs ruled the roost, with the Sakin and RPK being the go-to weapons of choice.

After they got nerfed, and one-shot snipers were introduced, many players started using a combination of the ISO Hemlock, Cronen Squall, Intervention (FJX Imperium), and the MCPR-300. Following Season 3 Reloaded, the Hemlock was hit with another nerf and, after a few weeks, was dethroned as the new go-to gun by the Squall.

With Season 4 approaching, a few of the top weapons will likely go under the microscope and be hit with changes. That should allow some currently underused guns to take their spot, and WhosImmortal appears to have already found one.

Best 556 Icarus LMG loadout in Warzone 2

That’s right, the Warzone 2 stats guru has pointed to the 556 Icarus as the next meta weapon in the battle royale, noting that the LMG has the TTK to compete with some of the best picks already.

As the stats show, the Icarus has a TTK of around 573ms in fights up to 30 meters, which is way faster than the Squall, Hemlock, and even the M4. The LMG does drop off a little after that but remains competitive if gunfights then take place beyond 40 meters.

“Master this gun and it’s going to have some very high upsides, especially as we see some of these main meta weapons get nerfed,” WhosImmortal said. “This isn’t one that’s being used a ton, so I’d be surprised if this actually caught some nerfs in the future.”

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16’ Barrel

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

As noted, the LMG is being slept on a fair bit. WZRanked stats place it as the 39th most-used gun in the game with a 0.2% pick rate.

That has held steady and hasn’t really seen a bump recently, but who knows, when Season 4 rolls around, it might just shoot up into the top 10.