Warzone 2 leak reveals Highrise return, circle changes & more

Dropping Gas Masks could come in clutch to help your teammates in a rough spot.

Warzone streamer Metaphor revealed new details about Warzone 2, including Highrise, no more gas, and more.

Leaked Internal Activision Blizzard documents pointed toward a November 16 release date for Warzone 2.

We are still months away from getting our hands on Warzone’s much-anticipated sequel, but leaks have sprinkled bits and pieces of information.

In August, Metaphor claimed, “I have seen gameplay of Multiplayer/DMZ/ Warzone 2 and can confirm it looks gorgeous visually. The buildings are detailed on the inside better, and the movement is more grounded.”

Metaphor divulged more information, revealing AI bots, Highrise’s return, storm changes, and other fundamental gameplay features.

It is worth noting that all leaks are unconfirmed and must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Activision Quickscope montages could be back on the menu if Highrise makes a return.

Warzone 2 leak reveals new gameplay details

Metaphor Tweeted a laundry list of new features coming to Warzone 2.

One that immediately catches the eye is the gas being replaced by a dust storm.

Gas has been a Warzone staple since launch, and players finally just received a long-awaited feature to toggle gas masks on and off.

Fifakill made an extraordinary play in the storm to win the $100,000 World Series of Warzone 2022 Solo Yolo event, but that feat may not be possible in Warzone 2.

Modern warfare 2’s reveal trailer in June hinted at the fan-favorite original MW2 map Highrise returning.

Metaphor says that the helicopter from Highrise would be usable, seemingly confirming the original screenshots.

Mark Grigsby, Animation Director at Infinity Ward, previously confirmed that NPCs will “provide an interesting and engaging experience” for Call of Duty players.”

Different-sized backpacks are a new piece of information and have the potential to shake up Warzone 2’s meta. The streamer hinted at container-based looting and floor loot but did not mention loadout drops.

Call of Duty’s next significant news drop will be Call of Duty Next on September 15.