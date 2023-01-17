Warzone 2 is “so bad” players are thanking the devs for helping kick their addiction

Warzone 2 addicts are quitting the game in droves, citing battle royale’s multiple issues as enough of a reason to finally kick their CoD dependency.

It’s no secret that video games can be addictive, but when it comes to Warzone, the state of the game has proven to be too much for some players who were once obsessed with it.

In recent weeks, drama involving Warzone 2 has ramped up considerably, especially as datamines revealed that Season 2 of it and Modern Warfare 2 had been delayed.

Other issues such as “skill-based hit reg” and divisible bugs have resulted in players allegedly leaving Warzone 2 in droves, but that may not be a bad thing for those wanting to move on from the controversial BR.

Warzone 2 addicts thank devs for curing their game addiction

In a post making rounds on Reddit, users are sending their support to the developers for making Warzone 2 “so bad” that it’s actually cured their “crippling addiction” to the game.

“One of my friends started working out, another started doing woodworking. I’m learning guitar,” another user remarked. “We all used to just play Warzone every night but look at us now! Thanks, Infinity Ward for ruining my favorite gaming franchise.”

“Yeah I actually have been a bit more productive since they removed Rebirth and FK,” another commented.

“My relationship has improved and I am enjoying spending more time with my partner. It’s been a blessing in disguise,” someone else said.

Whether or not the devs can recapture the fanbase remains to be seen, but it’s refreshing to see such positivity about the bad state of a game for once.