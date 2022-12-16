Warzone 2’s heavy chopper finally deactivated after player outcry

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Raven Software is deactivating the heavy chopper in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, following complaints from users in recent days.

The core issue with the chopper stems from many Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players abusing it for easy battle royale wins.

Some have found that acquiring a heavy chopper early and waiting out the game midair makes exerting their authority as the match winds down incredibly simple.

As players on the ground rally for control in the final circle, the heavy chopper pilot can pick them off with no problem.

And since the helicopter is of the heavy variety, those on foot have a difficult time taking them out. It makes sense, then, that Warzone 2 players have grown frustrated with the vehicle’s constant use.

Raven Software disables the heavy chopper in Warzone 2

In a post on its official Twitter page, Raven Software informed followers the battle royale’s heavy chopper has been disabled. Such a move allows the developers to focus on better balancing the vehicle for late-game skirmishes.

At the time of writing, there is no hint of when exactly the heavy vehicle will return to Warzone 2.

A quick look through the tweet’s replies suggests fans are pleased with this update. In response to the post, streamer TeePee wrote, “thank you for the quick fix on this.” Said professional Warzone player Santana, “rare W, keep going.”

Several other users expressed their happiness at Raven Software’s quick response to the problem. And it’s especially good news on the heels of learning that the studio swiftly tackled the DMZ mode’s AI bot glitch with a much-needed patch.