Warzone 2 “hardest hitting” Taq-V build that downs people in 3 shots

Warzone 2 content creator Speros has unveiled the “hardest hitting” Taq-V build, with a loadout that can knock down opponents with only 3 shots to the chest.

It goes to show how much of a smash hit the attachment and tuning system of Modern Warfare 2 (and Warzone 2.0 by extension) is among the player base when they keep one-upping each other while trying to break the game’s meta every single day.

Battle rifles have not been a massively popular gun category in Warzone 2 so far, with many opting instead for an assault rifle, a submachine gun, or a light machine gun.

But the Taq-V is proof that this category has a future in the meta of Warzone 2. Speros seems to believe this too and proclaims that the Taq-V can become the “hardest-hitting weapon” in the game with the right setup.

Killer Taq-V loadout for Warzone 2

The full customization is as follows:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Optic: Aim OP-V4

“Most fun I’ve had on this game is using this absolutely broken weapon,” Speros said when describing the build. “The 76 DMG headshot legit Thanos snap’s people. Hope y’all enjoy it.”

Ideally, players interested in trying out this build for themselves in Warzone should back up their Taq-V primary with a shotgun, like the Bryson 800 “one-shot” loadout, or a submachine gun, like the Fennec, which shreds at close range.