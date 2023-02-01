Warzone 2 guru unveils “insane” AR loadout that dominates at close range

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has created an “insane” loadout that transforms an AR into a meta SMG that melts foes at close range.

When it comes to close-quarter gunfights in Warzone 2, two weapons have stood out from the crowd as the strongest options in the current meta. These are the Lachmann Sub and the Fennec 45 which maintain some of the highest pick rates on Al Mazrah, sitting at the top of the charts.

While you can use ARs when you’re face-to-face with an opponent, the majority are built for laser-beaming foes from afar. Despite this, there are a few that break the trend and thrive at close quarters.

Well, Metaphor has uncovered a loadout that transforms an AR into a powerful SMG, melting the health bars of opponents and giving the gun a huge amount of mobility.

Activison The Chimera is an AR that is strongest when built out to perform like an SMG.

Best Chimera Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: TRX-56 Stock

TRX-56 Stock Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Out of all the ARs in the Warzone 2 arsenal, Metaphor has identified that the “insane” Chimera is the strongest at close quarters, and effectively acts like a hybrid SMG.

To maximize this, the CoD YouTuber has kitted out the weapon to enhance its mobility and ADS speed, making it extremely powerful during intense skirmishes.

Instead of opting for a barrel or muzzle, Metaphor relies on the gun’s incredible base TTK and instead focuses on transforming the AR into a lethal SMG.

Not only that, the loadout above includes a huge amount of stability, so it’s easy to lock onto targets with the Cronen Mini Pro.

As this gun is built for close quarters, we recommend running Weapon Specialist so you can gain access to Overkill.

Any long-range AR would fit perfectly alongside this weapon, or even potentially an LMG like the RPK or Sakin MG38.

Either way, if you’re bored of the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub, this is a top-tier replacement that won’t let you down on Al Mazrah.