Warzone 2 guru unveils an “insane” build for an underrated submachine gun

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has showcased a new BAS-P SMG build which he claims is “insane” despite the gun itself having only a 0.3% pick rate overall.

Despite being in the game since the launch of Warzone 2, the BAS-P submachine gun was not popular among Warzone 2 players. According to WZ Ranked, this weapon is still sitting at an extremely low 0,3% pick rate.

Seems like a miraculous resurgence of BAS-P is not in the cards, as the SMG category of weapons is hotly contested between the Fennec, Lachmann Sub, and the Vaznev-9K.

Metaphor, an expert Warzone 2 content creator, claims that this weapon can actually be a very viable mid-range weapon, despite being an SMG. His January 21 video details which specific build this Call of Duty veteran used to bring out the gun’s hidden potential.

Warzone 2 “insane” BAS-P build

“I actually found a really, really nice loadout with it. I was mopping people with this thing, going absolutely crazy,” said Metaphor while showcasing the BAS-P in his video. He then added: “When it comes to mid-range this thing is an absolute monster. I highly recommend trying this out.”

The full customization is as follows:

Barrel: 10.5″ Bruen Typhon

10.5″ Bruen Typhon Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Rear grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Ravage-8

Metaphor states that battles at close range are not the strong point of this build, and when using it players should use it for medium ranges as a support weapon for a sniper rifle.

So remember to pick up a long-range option like the Signal 50 or the SP-X 80 sniper rifle for the best possible synergy between your weapons and the greatest coverage for different types of situations at different ranges.