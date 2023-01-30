Warzone 2 guru uncovers “hidden” attachment buffs that overhaul meta loadouts

Warzone 2 YouTuber WhosImmortal has highlighted some “hidden” attachment stats that will prompt some big changes to your current crop of loadouts.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty players have been given a new level of customization when it comes to weapons and loadouts, as more attachments than ever have been added with the new Gunsmith feature.

That has been taken to new levels in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, as there is now the ability to tune weapons in different ways. More focus can now be put on counteracting recoil or adding bullet velocity at the expense of other stats.

Naturally, a meta has taken shape and the majority of players are utilizing the most popular weapon builds. However, that might just change thanks to some “hidden” attachment stats that have been uncovered.

Hidden Warzone 2 loadout stats uncovered to change meta loadouts

Popular CoD content creator WhosImmortal highlighted the secret stats in his January 29 video, noting that a number of attachments don’t actually work as advertised.

We’ve already seen a bit of this with underbarrels, but using stats from Sym.GG, the YouTuber noted there’s a number of others too. These include the Kastovia DX90 and Zulu-60 muzzles, the latter of which actually buffs weapon range despite its in-game description saying it should nerf it.

“Those stats are incorrect in-game and we wouldn’t have known that if we didn’t have these raw datamined stats,” the YouTuber said.

He also noted that the ZLR Talon also helps recoil control significantly, while the Polarfire-S and Echoline GS-X do not help. The latter are supposed to improve recoil control, and have become popular attachments.

WhosImmortal added these uncovered stats are a “pretty huge deal” as players can ditch their chosen muzzles for the Zulu-60, given that is actually the most powerful of the bunch.

It remains to be seen if the devs will update the in-game descriptions of these or actually update the stats so they’re working as intended.