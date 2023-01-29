Warzone 2 guru turns underrated LMG into the “fastest killing” in Al Mazrah

Warzone 2 expert Kxpture has showcased a “deadly” build that utilizes one of the most underrated LMGs in the game.

The 556 Icarus remains one of the less popular picks from the light machinegun category. The meta of Warzone 2 is, and has been since release, favoring the RPK LMG, which remains the most picked gun in the CoD BR sequel.

Despite this, certain players and content creators are able to come up with strong builds that turn these non-meta guns into viable picks.

One such build was featured by content creator Kxpture in his January 28 video. The content creator described the Icarus as incredibly deadly at medium range.

Warzone 2 “deadly” 556 Icarus loadout

“I used the 556 Icarus in Warzone 2. This thing is actually really good, man,” said Kxpture, “With how fast this thing shoots, it just makes it deadly for medium and long range.”

The full customization is as follows:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Kxpture described the build as being oriented around medium-range battles where you need to knock down the enemy in the fastest manner possible. But he did underline that you need a backup close-range option at hand.

With that in mind for your second weapon slot, you ought to pick up something that will give you the edge in close-quarter fights, so the ever-dominant Fennec is probably the safest option to fill that slot.