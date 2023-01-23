Warzone 2 guru reveals ‘overpowered’ M4 build with zero recoil

Warzone 2 veteran Metaphor has showcased an updated M4 build which he claims is “overpowered” thanks to one specific attachment.

M4 was looked on fondly at the launch of Warzone 2, with players claiming that it is a great assault rifle with the potential to be the meta. But according to WZ Ranked, this did not stand the test of time, as M4 fell out of favor and is sitting at below a 2.5% pick rate.

Despite this, the gun is still a great one, just outclassed by other assault rifles like the Kastov 762 or the TAQ-56.

Metaphor, an expert Warzone 2 content creator, claims that this weapon can actually be made into quite a fun and viable weapon in the game’s meta, which has been dominated by the RPK at long-range since it launched. His January 22 video details which specific build he used to turn this assault rifle into a “laser pointer.”

Warzone 2 “overpowered” M4 build with no recoil

“Overall, I have an absolute blast with this thing,” said Metaphor while showcasing the M4 in his video. He then added: “This gun is crazy good. Like, this gun doesn’t move. You are going to see in the gameplay that this thing is not gonna move, and it is gonna laser people.”

The full customization is as follows:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Metaphor states that this loadout gives minimal visible recoil while killing enemies at the medium ranges in a very quick manner. Additionally, due to low recoil, it can be used very aggressively and even at closer ranges than most other assault rifles specializing in mid-range.

When it comes to your second option in the loadout, you can pick up either a long-range option like the Signal 50 or the SP-X 80 sniper rifle. Or instead, grab the ever-dominant Fennec for close-range encounters.