Warzone 2 guru reveals “fastest killing” MP5 loadout

Warzone 2 community members can’t reach a consensus on the game’s best SMG, but TheKoreanSavage put all debates to rest.

We expect Warzone 2’s close-range meta to change when Season 3 begins on April 12. The ISO Hemlock reigns supreme in mid to long-range engagements for Season 2, but the jury is still out for any gunfight closer.

According to Warzone Ranked, the Lachmann Sub has an 11% pick rate, while the Vaznev-9K boasts an 8.9%. Some players prefer the Vaznev 9-K because the SMG offers top-tier versatility and an easy-to-control recoil pattern.

Others lean in favor of the old-reliable Lachmann Sub, which shreds through opponents with a blistering fast TTK speed. The KoreanSavage explained why the Lachmann Sub is the best SMG in Season 2 Reloaded.

Why the Lachmann Sub “replaces all” other SMGs in Warzone 2

Activison The Lachmann Sub deals deadly damage at close-quarters.

TheKoreanSavage claimed he discovered: “by far 100% the best, number one fastest killing and easiest to use Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone.”

“This is the most dominant Lachmann Sub loadout you can find.”

While using his favorite Lachmann sub loadout, TheKoreanSavage tallied a whopping 26 kills in his first Ashika Island match and followed that up with a 23-elimination performance.

What sets TheKoreanSavage’s loadout apart from others is the use of a 7MW Canted Laser. A canted laser sight changes how you aim a weapon tilting the gun to its side while aiming down sight.

The odd mechanic takes some getting used to, but TheKoreanSavage believes the learning curve is worth it.

“Some people just can’t get used to it, but if you can get used to that, it’s a game-changer, TheKoreanSavage claimed. “Trust me, if you get used to this attachment, you will find a lot of success.”

Best Warzone 2 Lachmann Sub loadout

Here is TheKoreanSavage’s Lachmann Sub loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Singuard MKV (+0.99, +0.77)

Singuard MKV (+0.99, +0.77) Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12″ (+0.36, +0.30)

FTAC M-Sub 12″ (+0.36, +0.30) Laser: 7MW Canted Laser (-0.35, -32.90)

7MW Canted Laser (-0.35, -32.90) Magazine: Lachmann TCG-10 (+0.87, -0.32)

Lachmann TCG-10 (+0.87, -0.32) Rear Grip: 50-Round Drum

At the end of the day, it all comes down to personal preference, for which SMG you like using more. But it is more than worth at least trying the Lachmann Sub before the Season 3 weapon balancing update.