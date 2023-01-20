Warzone 2 guru reveals best sniper support SMG with “zero recoil”

Looking to run the best sniper support weapon in Warzone 2? Well, you may want to look at a build for the FSS Hurricane that has “zero recoil” and dominates at short to mid-range.

It’s been a few months now since Warzone 2 finally released, and in that time, the meta has gone through a whole host of changes.

Players have finally started to settle on their favorite weapons of choice, with the likes of TAQ-V, Fennec, Signal 50, and RPK all dominating when it comes to pick rates. The Signal 50 is, of course, the sniper of choice for most players, but the secondary weapon differs a fair bit.

Plenty of players have been running the sniper with the VEL 46 or TAQ-56 as their secondary, but the FSS Hurricane could actually be the best option on that front.

Best FFS Hurricane sniper support build in Warzone 2

That’s according to YouTuber ItsMetaphor, who highlighted the powerful SMG in his January 19 video as his backup weapon of choice.

“This basically has zero recoil. It’s going to fall off at long-range as, unfortunately, it is an SMG, and SMGs in this game are really bad at long-range but at mid-range, this gun will shine,” the YouTuber said of his build.

That build is slightly different from the usual Hurricane builds you may see in Al Mazrah, especially as it utilizes both the FTAC Castle Comp muzzle and Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel.

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Stock: Assault-60 Stock Factor

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

As the YouTuber notes, the SMG isn’t “overpowered” by any means, but it is perfect as a clean-up weapon for when you’ve got an enemy knocked with the sniper.

If you’re more likely to run an assault rifle to help at longer range, fair play, but give the Hurricane a try at some point. It might surprise you.