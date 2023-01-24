Warzone 2 guru reveals “absurd” sniper build that could takeover meta

Warzone 2 expert IceManIsaac has revealed an “absurd” sniper build that he thinks is so strong, it has the potential to “ruin the meta”.

Compared to Raven Software’s original battle royale, snipers are far less powerful in Warzone 2 as they cannot one-hit foes with a single headshot.

This has meant the majority of players are opting to run guns like the RPK, M4, and TAQ-56 at long-range, as they make beaming foes down from a distance extremely simple.

Although a few sniper builds have seen some popularity, most of them have quickly been thrown away in favor of LMGs and ARs.

Well, IceManIsaac believes he’s going to change that with an “absurd” sniper build that focuses on ADS time, bullet velocity, and fire rate. All these combine together to create a loadout that he thinks can take over the WZ2 meta.

Activison The Signal 50 thrives at long range and easily picks off enemies from afar.

Best Signal 50 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

As a kill with a sniper in Warzone 2 requires two shots, IceManIsaac decided to cater his build for speed and bullet velocity, using stats to come up with the strongest combination of attachments for the Signal 50.

The loadout above focuses on giving the sniper a “crazy high” bullet velocity and ADS time. In partnership with the Signal’s semi-auto fire rate, this allows the weapon to instantly wipe out foes before they can retaliate.

One of the most important attachments is the Forge Tac Delta 4, as the optic shaves off an impressive 70 milliseconds off the ADS speed. This makes the rifle snappy and allows you to get off the first bullet on your opponent in skirmishes.

In terms of bullet velocity, IceManIsaac skips out on a barrel as they have too many drawbacks. Instead, he opts for the .50 Cal High-Velocity ammunition, which doesn’t affect the gun’s speed or ADS time.

All this comes together to create an “absurd” sniper class that he thinks is arguably “too strong” in the current WZ2 meta.

Of course, if you’re going to run this on Al Mazrah, make sure to use Weapon Specialist so you have access to Overkill for a second primary.

So, if you’re craving a top-tier sniper that will bring you back to the old days of Verdansk and Caldera, this Signal 50 build could be the one.