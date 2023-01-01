Warzone 2 guru pinpoints simple attachment change to make the Fennec even better

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

The Fennec 45 is an immensely strong SMG that dominates the meta of Warzone 2, but according to FaZe Booya, it can perform even better than players give it credit for with one simple change.

Weapons like the RPK and TAQ-56 continue to fight for supremacy as the go-to long-range option in Warzone 2. Meanwhile, the Fennec 45 remains the premiere option for close quarters ever since the BR sequel went live.

The speed at which Fennec can down opponents in buildings or around corners is incredible. Almost as incredible as the mobility you are offered when wielding it.

FaZe Booya shared the recent changes he has made to his personal Fennec build, swapping out the underbarrel attachment he used previously in favor of the Lockshot KT85 muzzle.

Article continues after ad

“I like it a lot better than the one I was running,” Booya said about the build.

“Amazing” Fennec loadout for Warzone 2

In his December 31 YouTube video, the content creator revealed all the attachments that are part of this extremely efficient loadout for the Fennec.

“It just has so much strafe speed, and it’s got very good ADS and sprint-to-fire speed,” said Booya when describing his loadout. “We have changed the muzzle to the Lockshot KT85 instead of the underbarrel. This just gives you better horizontal recoil and vertical recoil control.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The gameplay Booya showed backed up his claims. He was able to easily round corners with a jump or peek into buildings where players were waiting for him, and he still managed to out-damage and win every confrontation where he was not outnumbered by the opponents.

Article continues after ad

Timestamp – 28:50

The full customization is as follows:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Ideally, players interested in trying out this build for themselves in Warzone should back up their Fennec primary with an assault rifle or a sniper rifle, such as the recently added Chimera AR.

This will ensure they have appropriate tools to deal with threats outside of Fennec’s effective range which is the major downside of this, and any SMG-type weapon.