Warzone 2 guru explains why one-shot snipers are overrated

One-shot snipers dominate the current Warzone 2 long-range meta, but IcemanIsaac argued that players actually overlook the classes’ best weapon.

Season 3 returned sniper rifles to their former glory in Warzone 2. The update made it possible for bolt-action rifles to down fully armored players in one shot by equipping explosive ammunition. This applies to the MCPR-300, FJX Imperium, and Victus XMR.

Explosive ammunition doesn’t come without its weaknesses. It increases damage range by a whopping 40% but also reduces bullet velocity by 40%. This makes it harder to line up shots, as the rifles suffer from extreme bullet drop-off.

So despite the MCPR-300 and FJX Imperium drawing more attention, IceManIsaac argued that one-shot sniping is overrated.

What is the best sniper rifle in Warzone 2?

IceManIsaac explained why his Signal 50 loadout will be “perfect” for Warzone Ranked and why multiple pros have already made the switch.

“I have gassed up the Signal because it does 178 damage to the chest, and you can fire three bullets from the Signal by the time you fire one from a one-shot sniper,” he said.

For reference, a fully armored enemy in Warzone 2 has 250 health. Meaning two quick shots to the chest can shred through an enemy while using the Signal 50.

The YouTuber argued that the Signal 50 shines when dealing with multiple enemies simultaneously, and using a one-shot sniper in solos may still be better.

He added: “It is nice to get a one-shot snipe and super satisfying, but when you can spam with a Signal, you are putting out so much more DPS.”

Best Signal 50 Season 3 loadout

Here is IceManIsaac’s Signal 50 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer (-0.77, -0.81)

Nilsound 90 Silencer (-0.77, -0.81) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (+0.27, +44.42)

FSS OLE-V Laser (+0.27, +44.42) Optic: Forge TAC Delta 4 (+1.45, +0.75)

Forge TAC Delta 4 (+1.45, +0.75) Ammunition: .50 CAL High Velocity (-0.25, +4.08)

.50 CAL High Velocity (-0.25, +4.08) Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

One-shot sniping is great in Warzone 2, but there is a reason why IceManIsaac considers the Signal 50 the best of the best.