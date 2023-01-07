Warzone 2 fans bash “pointless” DMZ missions not worth the effort

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode features missions that have left fans of the game scratching their head in confusion at how “pointless” they feel.

DMZ has been a welcome addition to the pool of different modes that have come and gone across Warzone 1 and 2. Some have even referred to it as the “best Call of Duty game in years“.

However, some claim it misses some of its swings. The player base has frequently asked the devs to nerf the game’s AI, with bots possessing a tendency to ruin matches by randomly turning into killing machines on par with hackers.

A second big issue the player base has with DMZ are the missions, which are supposed to be one of the main draws of the mode. Some of them require tremendous amounts of effort to finish and reward players with weapons and XP that seasoned DMZ players will likely not need.

DMZ players tired of “pointless” missions

Highlighted in a January 7 post, one fan said: “I don’t think I have never felt more strongly that I waste time than when I see these completely pointless “missions”. 90 gas masks and 100 radiation blockers – for a shotgun that I’ll lose the first time it will be equipped.”

Another said: “DMZ is boring. People talk about these missions but they’re just grindy like this with no real fun or cool reward. There is no economy, no progression, and no objective. It’s just a free roam Warzone.”

Others, though, made counterpoints: “All missions are completely pointless. Winning BR is pointless. Camos are pointless. Video games are pointless. This post is pointless. But hey, if you have fun doing any of the above get after it and enjoy!”

Players motivated by more tangible rewards can always read up on the every reward found within DMZ, and the full list of rewards awaiting inside Building 21.