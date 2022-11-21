Warzone 2 exploit brings back Superman flying movement from Advanced Warfare

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

A crazy exploit transforming players into superheroes resurfaced in Warzone 2 after first appearing in Advanced Warfare.

MW2 has suffered its fair share of game-breaking glitches, and Warzone 2 dealt with similar issues during a rocky launch. Most recently, players blasted an “atrocious” invisible wall bug on Shoot House, which made the map unplayable.

Besides glitches, exploits are nothing new for CoD. Slide Cancelling unintentionally became an essential movement mechanic in Warzone and previous titles. Players always try and find new and inventive ways to make movement easier.

Taking things to an entirely new level, a Warzone 2 player unearthed the “Superman” glitch, which first reared its ugly head during Advanced Warfare.

Activision Warzone 2 launched worldwide on November 16.

Warzone 2 player exposes “Superman” MW2 exploit

Warzone 2 player Wuqi posted a video showing off insane movement on Al Mazrah. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what they are doing, but certain elements on the map appear to allow you to bounce off of them while diving in the air.

Dolphin diving may also impact the ability to pull off the amusing exploit, but we don’t know for sure. In one of the clips, they flew for an absurdly long period, mimicking something straight out of a superhero movie.

One player responded, “slide canceling was so Warzone 1, we got the Superman.”

A second user added, “That’s some crazy Saints Row 4 s**t right there, with the way he just zooms around.”

Several community members pointed out pacing issues with Warzone 2, possibly linked to the game’s slower movement speed. However, flying around like Superman theoretically solves some of those issues.

We will provide an update if Activision addresses the issue, but for now, feel free to put on a cape and soar through the skies Al Mazrah.