Warzone 2 expert’s SMG loadout is “best sniper support” in the game

If you’re running a Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2, then pairing it with the right secondary is vital to keep you covered in close-range situations. Luckily, CoD guru Metaphor has revealed an SMG build that is the ideal Sniper support in Warzone 2.

Finding the right loadout to run in Warzone 2 is no easy task, and players will spend hours experimenting with the dozens of weapons in the game to find the right combination. While there are plenty of weapons to choose from, many will gravitate towards Sniper Rifles to deal big damage from a safe distance.

But no Sniper loadout is complete without a Sniper support, a backup weapon that ensures you’re not a sitting duck when enemies close you down and get in your face.

With this in mind, Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has shown off a Fennec 45 loadout that he believes is the best Sniper support weapon that Al Mazrah has to offer.

The Fennec 45 is already one of the best weapons in Warzone 2, but in his December 20 video, the YouTuber explained that the gun’s fire rate makes it the ideal partner for a Sniper Rifle, especially when finishing off wounded enemies.

“If I can headshot somebody and swap to this gun, it’s super quick and I just need to get one bullet to finish them off,” he said in the video.

As well as being perfect for following up big Sniper shots, the Fennec can also more than hold its own when you get dragged into a close-quarters fight.

“Not only that but just in general, I have an absolute beast of a weapon at close range,” he continued. “If you do get into a close-quarters encounter with somebody, you have an absolute powerhouse of a weapon.”

Check out Metaphor’s Fennec 45 Sniper support loadout in Warzone 2 below:

Metaphor’s Fennec 45 Sniper support loadout in Warzone 2

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: DF105 Reflex Sight

DF105 Reflex Sight Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip

Fennec Stippled Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Metaphor explained that this Fennec 45 loadout is built for “max speed” and won’t be downing players at mid or long-range. However, it’s perfect for reacting quickly when an enemy gets the drop on you.

He paired the SMG with the SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle, as the two complement each other nicely, but you can easily switch to a different long-range weapon that suits your playstyle.

So, whichever Sniper you choose to run in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, be sure to add Metaphor’s Fennec 45 loadout to help you dominate at all ranges.