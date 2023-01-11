Warzone 2 expert’s Lachmann 556 loadout brings iconic Grau to Al Mazrah

Warzone 2 veteran Metaphor has unveiled a new Lachmann 556 build which he claims comes close to replicating the feel of the iconic Warzone 1’s Grau assault rifle.

With the release of Warzone 2, many Warzone 1 weapons didn’t transition over in the process. One of these was the Grau rifle, which dominated the WZ1 meta from the day it was added to the game. However, thanks to the intricate class customization in Warzone 2, content creators and fans are able to replicate the feel of these old classic guns.

While these “replicas” are nowhere near the “meta loadouts” that win you games in terms of power, it’s still fun to play around with them and imagine the “what if’s” regarding the balance of Warzone 2.

Metaphor, an expert Warzone 2 content creator, recreated Warzone 1’s Grau in Warzone 2 using the Lachmann 556 as his template. His January 10 video details how he achieved this build.

Warzone 2 Lachmann 556 loadout that “feels” like Grau

“I’m not gonna lie, back in the day I was trying to use it a bit, however, the gun doesn’t do that much damage,” he said. “For this gameplay, we went left side here with our gun.” The content creator then explained the comparison to the Grau in one of the comments under the video, stating: “I’m only saying it cuz it has no recoil.”

The full customization is as follows:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The interesting thing to note is the usage of the barrel, an attachment which Metaphor usually forgoes, but in this case, uses citing that the gun needs extra damage to compete.

Ideally, players interested in trying out this build for themselves in Warzone should back up their Lachmann 556 primary with a submachine gun like the Fennec, or the X13 akimbo pistols.

This might seem strange at first since Lachmann 556 itself struggles at mid to long-range combat. But the idea is that it should be used in mid-ranged fights, and then a submachine gun is better for clearing out rooms in extremely close range where ADS time matters more.