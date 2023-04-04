Warzone 2 expert’s 556 Icarus loadout is the ideal long-range LMG

This Icarus 556 loadout from Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal can keep up with the strongest guns in the game and provides a breath of fresh air from an otherwise stale meta.

The Warzone 2 meta has largely been the same since the game launched, with LMGs ruling the roost, practically leaving no room for competition.

There have been a few challengers – like the Kastov 762 & the currently-popular ISO Hemlock – but their bigger counterparts have otherwise had a chokehold on the limelight.

This Icarus 556 build is more of the same in that regard, but it’s a worthy competitor and will at least break up the monotony of using the same Sakin build over and over again.

Warzone 2 expert’s Icarus 556 loadout

This gun has a 0.2% pickrate according to Immortal, meaning that very few people are taking advantage of this gun’s absurd long-range potential.

To get the most out of it, here’s the build that he recommends players check out:

Barrel: AC Coldforge 16″ Barrel

AC Coldforge 16″ Barrel Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: .556 High Velocity

.556 High Velocity Optic: AIM-OP V4

The tunings should be aimed toward increasing distance and control, so testing several combinations in the firing range is always recommended, as the necessary amount of changes will always come down to personal preference.

The Optic is also a matter of comfortability, so swap in whichever sight makes you feel more comfortable handling the gun in stressful situations.

A weapon this slow will likely need an SMG to back it up, so take a look at our meta weapons list to get some inspiration to pair it up with.

For more Warzone 2 loadout guides, check out the rest of our Call of Duty coverage here.