Warzone 2 expert unveils “slept on” Battle Rifle with ridiculous TTK

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has revealed a “hidden gem” Battle Rifle with a “crazy” TTK, that has the potential to compete in the current meta.

When it comes to picking a weapon that can dominate at mid to long-range in Warzone 2, most players gravitate towards ARs and LMGs.

In particular, the RPK, RAAL MG, TAQ-56, and ISO Hemlock have stood out as the strongest options, but there is another category that consistently gets overlooked.

We’re of course talking about Battle Rifles, which are often tossed to the wayside by the community on account of their heavy recoil patterns.

Well, Warzone 2 YouTuber WhosImmortal believes they’ve found a “slept-on” Battle Rifle that is “overpowered” in the right hands, especially with a top-tier meta build.

Activison The Lachmann 762 is a hard-hitting Battle Rifle that’s deadly at mid-range.

Best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 30-Round Mag

30-Round Mag Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

For WhosImmortal, the Lachmann 762 is an “absolute beast” that’s being underrated by Warzone 2 players and should definitely make an appearance on your loadout list if you’re looking for a mid-range powerhouse.

To get the most out of this gun, you’ll want to use it in full auto mode to maximize its damage output. While the weapon will have a lot of kickback, the Lockgrip Precision-40 helps to bolster the recoil significantly.

With “crazy good stats” overall, the Lachmann 762 has a devastating TTK at mid-range, and the Cronen Mini Pro makes it easy to lock onto targets.

WhosImmortal does caution that there is a “learning curve” with this Battle Rifle but with enough practice, it has the potential to be top-tier.

We recommend running Overkill alongside this weapon so you can make use of a meta SMG. This will give you a huge boost of mobility, and make it easy to wipe out foes who push your position.

Overall, the Lachmann 762 has a 1.1% pick rate so it’s definitely a hidden gem in Warzone 2. So, if you’re looking to surprise your opponents with an off-meta option, this is the gun for you.