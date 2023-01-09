Warzone 2 expert unveils rifle loadout that is better than meta RPK

Warzone 2 guru IceManIsaac has discovered a Battle Rifle loadout that’s “significantly better” than the meta RPK on Al Mazrah.

Since the release of Warzone 2, the RPK has become immensely popular with a staggering 20.9% overall pick rate according to WZRanked.

The LMG’s lethal firepower, huge magazine size, and effectiveness at long-range make it perfect for racking up countless kills.

Despite this, there are strong options that can contest the RPK and IceManIsaac believes he’s found a gun that’s potentially “better”.

With a faster TTK, quicker reload speed, and recoil that’s easier to control, IceManIsaac’s choice may replace your RPK loadout altogether.

Activison The TAQ-V Battle Rifle has a devastating TTK in Warzone 2.

Best TAQ-V loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

For IceManIsaac, the TAQ-V Battle Rifle is his new “go-to” weapon in Warzone 2, replacing the RPK at the top spot.

Going over the stats, the YouTuber showcases that the Battle Rifle has a significantly faster TTK, especially when it comes to headshots with the TAQ-V killing 185ms quicker up to 40m.

Not only that, Isaac demonstrates the recoil pattern of both guns and the TAQ-V’s bullet spread is almost completely straight. This makes the weapon incredibly easy to control at long range, allowing you to beam enemies from afar.

The loadout above aims to maximize the TAQ-V’s bullet velocity and damage, while also bolstering the rifle’s recoil.

Topic starts at 0:56

Keep in mind, the RPK has a mag size of 70 rounds compared to the TAQ-V’s 50, so the Battle Rifle is less forgiving for those that miss a lot of shots.

However, when it comes to reloading time, the TAQ-V is nearly 1.5 seconds quicker, making it simple to duck into cover and change your mag during intense skirmishes.

So, if you’re growing tired of using the RPK every single match, test out the TAQ-V and see if it replaces the RPK on your loadout list for good.