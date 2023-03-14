Warzone 2 expert unveils “off-meta” Marksman Rifle that dominates at long range

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has revealed an “off-meta” Marksman Rifle with a deadly TTK that’s getting overlooked by the community.

In Warzone 2’s current meta, weapons like the Sakin MG38, RAAL MG, and ISO Hemlock stand out as the number-one picks for long-range combat.

As a result of their overwhelming popularity and power, options from the Marksman Rifle category often get tossed to the wayside.

This is because they require a lot of precision to use effectively and can be extremely unforgiving if you miss your shots. However, if you’re willing to put in the time to master them, they can be unbelievably strong.

Recognizing this, Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has uncovered a “super competitive” Marksman Rifle that’s being slept on by the community.

Activison The EBR-14 thrives at medium to long-range in Warzone 2.

Best EBR-14 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: 22″ Boremaster Barrel

22″ Boremaster Barrel Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: Schalger 3.4x

Schalger 3.4x Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 20-Round Mag

With a “consistent” TTK of two to four shots depending on the distance from the target, the EBR-14 has a devastating TTK in the hands of a sharpshooter.

Unlike an LMG, the semi-automatic fire makes it easier to land critical headshots and maximize your damage output from a distance.

This is incredibly easy with the Schalger 3.4x which allows you to lock onto foes and the addition of the 20-Round Mag means you’ll have plenty of ammo to take down foes.

The build above looks to push the gun’s damage and bullet velocity to the limit, while also bolstering the rifle’s recoil pattern.

In terms of pick rate, the EBR-14 is sitting at an extremely low 0.3%, meaning barely any players are making use of the underrated rifle’s potential.

So, if you’re a fan of using weapons that are going under the radar in the current meta, the EBR is definitely the option for you, especially if you’re bored of using LMGs at long range.