Warzone 2 expert unveils “laser” M4 loadout that locks onto enemies

Warzone guru Metaphor has created a “low recoil” M4 build that’s extremely “easy to use”, allowing it to lock onto opponents and wipe them off Al Mazrah in milliseconds.

When creating a loadout in Warzone 2, most players strictly focus on maximizing damage output and TTK.

While this is a crucial factor when designing a top-tier build, too much emphasis on raw firepower can make a gun incredibly difficult to control.

As a result, it’s often better to bolster a weapon’s recoil and focus on landing as many bullets as possible, especially if you’re struggling to rack up kills.

Well, Warzone 2 expert Metaphor may have the perfect solution, with an M4 loadout that’s custom-made to “laser” beam foes.

Activison The M4 has a lethal TTK and is incredibly easy to control.

Best “Low recoil” M4 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Optic: Cronen Min

Cronen Min Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Corio Precio Factory Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Instead of creating an M4 build with the best TTK, Metaphor decided to create a “laser” beam loadout for the AR that’s most effective at medium range.

This setup is not only “fun”, but it’s incredibly “easy to use” as the minimal kickback makes it simple to lock onto foes and land every single shot.

Metaphor does note that the class’s one flaw is that it struggles at long-range when compared to a typical TTK setup.

However, it has more than enough firepower to dispatch foes at mid-range and even close quarters.

Keep in mind, this loadout is not made for rushing buildings or making ultra-aggressive plays, it’ll require you to take a more measured approach and wait for the best opportunity to laser your enemies down.

In terms of perk packages, we recommend running Weapon Specialist so you can make use of Overkill. The second primary will make this setup significantly more versatile and allow you to dominate opponents at any range.

So, if you struggle to control recoil, don’t hesitate to take this class into Al Mazrah as it’s guaranteed to help you rack up more kills.