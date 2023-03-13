Warzone 2 expert unveils “fastest TTK” SMG build to counter OP KV Broadside

Warzone 2 expert IceManIsaac has created a specific top-tier SMG loadout to counter the OP KV Broadside shotgun that’s taken over the close-quarter meta.

In Warzone 2’s long-range meta, the ISO Hemlock and Sakin MG38 are the dominant picks, but when it comes to close-quarters, the KV Broadside shotgun has completely taken over the meta.

With an astonishing 17.8% pick rate according to WZRanked, it’s impossible to dive down into Al Mazrah and not run into the powerful shotgun.

The gun’s devastating TTK and impressive mobility make it extremely frustrating to play against, but one Warzone 2 expert believes they’ve found a counter.

Looking to provide a solution to the KV Broadside’s broken TTK, IceManIsaac decided to create an SMG loadout built to counter the popular shotgun.

Activison The Lachmann Sub is now the strongest SMG in Warzone 2.

Best Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Stock: LM Stockless MOD

LM Stockless MOD Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

IceManIsaac was getting tired of running into the “dominant” KV Broadside in Warzone 2 and decided to create a Lachmann Sub loadout to counter the shotgun.

The build completely focuses on giving you the “max speed” and mobility to outplay any foes camping in a corner with the KV Broadside.

IceManIsaac has found the perfect balance between minimal recoil and top-tier mobility, providing you with an SMG that can take over Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.

Not only that, the Lachmann’s base damage is more than enough to give it one of the “fastest TTKs” out of any weapon in the arsenal.

One of the most important aspects of countering the shotgun is the setup’s “unbelievable” ADS time, allowing you to snap onto your opponents and get the first shot off.

This gives you the best chance at coming out on top in your gunfights and means you can be more accurate with your bullets, making the most of valuable headshot multipliers.

So, if you’re frustrated with the KV Broadside’s OP place in the meta, test out this build and master the gun’s mobility to outplay your enemies.