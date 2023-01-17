Warzone 2 expert unveils “cheat code” attachment that completely removes recoil

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has highlighted a specific “cheat code” attachment that removes the recoil from weapons, making it easy to laser beam foes.

Typically, when building a Warzone 2 loadout, players focus strictly on maximizing a gun’s TTK so it can wipe out enemies in an instant.

While this can be effective, an overfocus on firepower can lead to a huge amount of kickback, making a weapon extremely difficult to control.

As a result, sometimes it’s better to focus on bolstering a gun’s recoil and adding an extra level of stability – that way, you can land every single bullet on target.

Well, Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has tested out an attachment recommended by JGOD and has claimed it’s a “cheat code” on Al Mazrah for eradicating almost all recoil on a gun.

Activison TTK is important in Warzone 2, but recoil control is often more important as it allows you to land as many shots as possible.

Warzone 2 underbarrel is no recoil “cheat code”

While creating his next WZ2 build, Metaphor decided to test out a specific attachment JGOD recommended for reducing the recoil.

The underbarrel is called the Lockgrip Precision-40 and it offers hip-fire accuracy, recoil steadiness, and aim-walking steadiness.

According to Metaphor, the attachment is a “cheat code” that effectively cancels out recoil and allows you to land a “crazy” amount of shots on target.

During the gameplay with the Lockgrip, the content creator managed to rack up an insane 26 kills, proving it’s definitely worth testing out on Al Mazrah.

After spending a lot of time with the underbarrel, Metaphor is convinced it’s the “new meta” and will become a staple part of every build.

With Season 2 on the horizon, it’ll be interesting to see whether the devs decide to nerf the Lockgrip Precision-40. Either way, make the most of this attachment while it’s still overpowered.