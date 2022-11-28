Warzone 2 expert unveils best meta long-range weapon with “insane TTK”

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has revealed which weapon he believes is the strongest at long-range and comes equipped with an “insane TTK”.
While guns like the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub have already established themselves as the top-tier picks for close-quarters in Warzone, finding a long-range option can be slightly more complicated.
With so many deadly weapons in the AR, sniper, and LMG categories, there are almost too many guns to choose from.
As a result, sometimes it’s better to let an expert do the thinking for you, that way you can spend less time in Gunsmith, and more time dominating your foes on Al Mazrah.
According to WhosImmortal, one particular LMG takes the crown for the best long-range weapon in Warzone 2, and it’s a “powerhouse” with the right loadout.
Best long-range RAAL MG loadout in Warzone 2
Attachments
- Barrel: .5″ Demo Field Pro Barrel
- Muzzle: Nilsound 90
- Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip
- Optic: Schlager 3.4x
- Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity
If you’re looking for devastating damage at long-range in Warzone 2, it’s hard to go wrong with the “powerhouse” RAAL MG.
This meta LMG may be slow and bulky, but it makes for it with “insane damage over range” and a recoil pattern that’s relatively easy to control with enough practice.
There’s no denying this isn’t a run-and-gun setup, but it’s ideal for players who prefer posting up in a power position and laser-beaming down foes from afar.
WhosImmortal’s build aims to bolster the RAAL MG’s kickback while also maximizing its bullet velocity, transforming it into a destructive long-range option.
Topic starts at 7:46
Keep in mind, it is definitely worth running the Weapon Specialist perk package for Overkill, as it gives you access to a second primary.
This is key with the RAAL MG as the gun struggles at close quarters, so having access to a meta SMG or shotgun is important.
Overall, this gives the loadout a huge amount of versatility, and it’s guaranteed to net you a lot of kills on Al Mazrah.