Warzone 2 expert unveils best meta long-range weapon with “insane TTK”

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has revealed which weapon he believes is the strongest at long-range and comes equipped with an “insane TTK”.

While guns like the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub have already established themselves as the top-tier picks for close-quarters in Warzone, finding a long-range option can be slightly more complicated.

With so many deadly weapons in the AR, sniper, and LMG categories, there are almost too many guns to choose from.

As a result, sometimes it’s better to let an expert do the thinking for you, that way you can spend less time in Gunsmith, and more time dominating your foes on Al Mazrah.

Article continues after ad

According to WhosImmortal, one particular LMG takes the crown for the best long-range weapon in Warzone 2, and it’s a “powerhouse” with the right loadout.

Activison The RAAL MG thrives in long-range gunfights.

Best long-range RAAL MG loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: .5″ Demo Field Pro Barrel

.5″ Demo Field Pro Barrel Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity

If you’re looking for devastating damage at long-range in Warzone 2, it’s hard to go wrong with the “powerhouse” RAAL MG.

This meta LMG may be slow and bulky, but it makes for it with “insane damage over range” and a recoil pattern that’s relatively easy to control with enough practice.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There’s no denying this isn’t a run-and-gun setup, but it’s ideal for players who prefer posting up in a power position and laser-beaming down foes from afar.

Article continues after ad

WhosImmortal’s build aims to bolster the RAAL MG’s kickback while also maximizing its bullet velocity, transforming it into a destructive long-range option.

Topic starts at 7:46

Keep in mind, it is definitely worth running the Weapon Specialist perk package for Overkill, as it gives you access to a second primary.

This is key with the RAAL MG as the gun struggles at close quarters, so having access to a meta SMG or shotgun is important.

Overall, this gives the loadout a huge amount of versatility, and it’s guaranteed to net you a lot of kills on Al Mazrah.