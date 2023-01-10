Warzone 2 expert shows off “no recoil” LMG that feels like the M4

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has revealed a powerful, zero recoil loadout for an underrated LMG that he compared to the popular M4 Assault Rifle.

There are dozens of different weapons to pick from in Warzone 2, and players are looking for the best builds to gain an advantage. Fast-firing SMGs like the Fennec 45 are ideal for close range, while versatile Assault Rifles like the TAQ-56 are great all-purpose weapons.

Since fans first stepped foot in Al Mazrah, the LMG category has been dominated by the RPK, which many consider to be the best gun in the entire game right now.

However, Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has unveiled a no-recoil 556 Icarus loadout that he feels could bump the overlooked LMG into the meta conversation.

In an upload to his channel, Metaphor explained that the 556 Icarus, which currently only has a 0.3% pick rate on WZ Ranked, can be one of the top weapons in Warzone 2 with the right setup. “At close to mid-range, and even long-range, honestly, it’s a very good gun,” said the YouTuber. “It’s very competitive [and] it has no recoil.”

He even compared it favorably to the M4 Assault Rifle, a fan-favorite Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 that is the ninth most popular gun in the game at the time of writing.

“Think of it like a better M4,” he continued. “This gun, I don’t feel like [it] is off-meta, it’s just overshadowed by the RPK. You’re not going to feel behind using this gun.”

Check Metaphor’s “no recoil” 556 Icarus loadout below:

Metaphor’s no recoil 556 Icarus Warzone 2 loadout

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Corio Precio Factory Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

As an LMG, the 556 Icarus naturally has plenty of power and a nice magazine size, so Metaphor’s build focuses on keeping the recoil in check. Running the Komodo Heavy Muzzle, Corio Precio Factory Stock, and Sakin ZX Grip removes virtually all directional recoil and makes the Icarus an absolute laser.

Then he ran the 5.56 High Velocity round to ensure each shot is hitting the target in long-range fights. He also opted for the Cronen Mini Pro Optic for a clean, easy-to-use sight that still offers plenty of extra accuracy.

So, if you’re looking for an alternative to the meta RPK, or an LMG that plays like a more lightweight Assault Rifle, consider running this 556 Icarus loadout in you’re next Warzone 2 match.

