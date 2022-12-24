Warzone 2 expert shares EBR-14 loadout so strong it’s the “DMR 2.0”

Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has unveiled his updated EBR-14 loadout, which has “insane damage output” and is so strong it brings back the first BR’s DMR meta.
The Warzone 2.0 community truly is one of the most vibrant and active that the Call of Duty franchise has had in a while.
Almost every day the definitive meta-weapon changes because someone tunes a weapon’s attachments to give it a unique profile.
The EBR-14 is a marksman rifle that already had its moment at the top before the community unlocked the full potential of weapons like Raal MG, or TAQ-56, and dropped it in favor of more ammo in a magazine, faster TTKs and “no recoil” builds.
However, Metaphor has suggested that might change and that the EBR could be about to replicate the DMR meta of the first Warzone.
“Insane” EBR-14 loadout for Warzone 2
In a December 23 YouTube video he outlined the semi-auto rifle’s potential, claiming its akin to the DMR that spent months as the dominant weapon in Verdansk.
“I’m not gonna lie, this thing is kinda crazy if you’re hitting shots with it. It’s basically like the EBR meta is back and I’m kinda scared,” says the content creator.
The full customization is as follows:
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
- Barrel: 22″ Boremaster Barrel
- Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic
- Stock: SO-90 Factory Stock
“This thing has the potential to 2-shot if you get headshots,” Metaphor summarized. “And in general, it’s just really, really insane damage output on this weapon.”
Ideally, players interested in trying out this build for themselves in Warzone should back up their EBR-14 primary with a submachine gun, like the Fennec, or the X13 akimbo pistols.
This will ensure they’re covered at close-ranges, as long as the medium to long-range gunfights in which the EBR flourishes.