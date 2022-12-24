Warzone 2 expert shares EBR-14 loadout so strong it’s the “DMR 2.0”

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has unveiled his updated EBR-14 loadout, which has “insane damage output” and is so strong it brings back the first BR’s DMR meta.

The Warzone 2.0 community truly is one of the most vibrant and active that the Call of Duty franchise has had in a while.

Almost every day the definitive meta-weapon changes because someone tunes a weapon’s attachments to give it a unique profile.

The EBR-14 is a marksman rifle that already had its moment at the top before the community unlocked the full potential of weapons like Raal MG, or TAQ-56, and dropped it in favor of more ammo in a magazine, faster TTKs and “no recoil” builds.

Article continues after ad

However, Metaphor has suggested that might change and that the EBR could be about to replicate the DMR meta of the first Warzone.

“Insane” EBR-14 loadout for Warzone 2

In a December 23 YouTube video he outlined the semi-auto rifle’s potential, claiming its akin to the DMR that spent months as the dominant weapon in Verdansk.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m not gonna lie, this thing is kinda crazy if you’re hitting shots with it. It’s basically like the EBR meta is back and I’m kinda scared,” says the content creator.

The full customization is as follows:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Barrel: 22″ Boremaster Barrel

22″ Boremaster Barrel Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: SO-90 Factory Stock

“This thing has the potential to 2-shot if you get headshots,” Metaphor summarized. “And in general, it’s just really, really insane damage output on this weapon.”

Article continues after ad

Ideally, players interested in trying out this build for themselves in Warzone should back up their EBR-14 primary with a submachine gun, like the Fennec, or the X13 akimbo pistols.

This will ensure they’re covered at close-ranges, as long as the medium to long-range gunfights in which the EBR flourishes.