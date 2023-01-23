Warzone 2 expert reveals two perfect loadouts to dominate in DMZ

Warzone 2 expert Stodeh shared assault rifle and sniper rifle loadouts specifically tailored for DMZ’s AI and PVP engagements.

Despite taking place on the same map, Warzone 2 and DMZ have two very distinct styles of gameplay. WZ2 is a traditional battle royale experience and has a set-in-stone meta.

DMZ offers sandbox-style gameplay, allowing squads to approach a match however they want. Players can fight AI enemies, complete challenges, or take on opposing teams and steal their loot. Creative freedom opens the door for different types of class setups for varying types of playstyles.

Warzone 2 YouTuber Stodeh has already racked up 100s of hours in DMZ, and he relied upon his expertise to reveal his favorite two loadout weapons.

Warzone 2 DMZ expert shares TAQ-56 and Victus XMR loadouts

Stodeh explained why he uses each DMZ loadout item in his most recent YouTube video.

He started by claiming, “as I have shown in many situations, the smoke grenade is the best tool we have in this game mode.”

The YouTuber uses the tactical grenade to mask his location while extracting and fighting enemies in PVP fights. He also recommends using a claymore, as he showed an example of using the item as a land mine against an enemy vehicle.

Warzone 2 TAQ-56 DMZ loadout

Stodeh’s favorite insured weapon loadout in DMZ is the TAQ-56 because it is “amazing at mid-range versus players and against AI.” It has almost no recoil, a 60-round magazine, high damage, and is suppressed.”

Activison The TAQ-56 is a fan favorite AR in Warzone 2.

Here is the full TAQ-56 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel (+0.40 Weight, -0.19 Length)

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel (+0.40 Weight, -0.19 Length) Muzzle: Echoline GS-X (+0.90 Weight, +0.65 Length)

Echoline GS-X (+0.90 Weight, +0.65 Length) Underbarrel: XTEN GraveDigger (+0.49 Weight, +0.22 Length)

XTEN GraveDigger (+0.49 Weight, +0.22 Length) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (-1.65 Weight, -2.25 Eye Position)

Victus XMR loadout

As for his secondary option, Stodeh opts to go with a Victus XMR loadout that maximizes velocity.

“The Victus has the fastest bullet speed in the entire game. You essentially don’t need to adjust for bullet speed or drop at almost any range, and most players don’t have three plates in DMZ so getting that initial headshot down with a single shot is ideal for this game mode.”

Activision The Victus XMR had a brief moment in the meta, but is still underrated.

Here is the full Victus XMR loadout with attachment tuning included.

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super (-0.29 Weight, -0.12 Length)

Muzzle: Bruen Counter Ops (-0.41 Weight, +1.00 Length)

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity (+0.52 Weight, +4.94 Load)

Rear Grip: Bruen 0900 Grip (-0.77 Weight, +0.28 Width)

Anyone who is struggling in DMZ should give these loadouts a run for themselves.