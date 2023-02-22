Warzone 2 expert reveals “top tier” loadout for forgotten SMG no one uses

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has unveiled a “top tier” loadout for an ignored SMG that is an “absolute beam” in Season 2.

Warzone 2’s meta in Season 2 already has a number of its favorites, like the TAQ-56, or a variety of the ‘one-shot’ sniper rifles. Some players even claim that the Fennec is still one of the best SMGs in the game despite the nerfs it received.

Despite the early Season 2 meta becoming more and more solidified, players are still experimenting and finding weapons they claim are severely underrated.

YouTuber Metaphor claims he has found the “top tier meta” loadout for an SMG that has been pretty much forgotten by the community.

Best PDSW 528 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Underbarrel: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: 5.7X28mm Armor Piercing

5.7X28mm Armor Piercing Comb: TV Taccomb

TV Taccomb Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

Hollow Extended Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Metaphor explained that he thinks PDSW 528 is being ignored by the community despite the immense potential it has.

“This thing is an absolute beam and a close-range powerhouse. Now that the guns are being shifted around a little bit, the P90 has come into favor even though it hasn’t actually gotten buffed itself I believe. But it’s feeling really good this season so I recommend giving it a try” said the content creator.

The submachine gun has plenty of firepower and a rapid TTK at close ranges, the build above focuses on furthering its range, and making you more agile with faster ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. On top of that, the PDSW has a great range for this type of weapon.

This combination of close-range capability with high magazine capacity makes it possible to content with most of the meta SMGs up close. But you still probably want either a sniper rifle like the SP-X 80 or an assault rifle like the RPK for medium and long ranges.

The PDSW only has a 0.6% pick rate according to WZRanked, so give this extremely underrated weapon a try and make your own judgments.