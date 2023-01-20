Warzone 2 expert reveals “top tier” LMG that will replace the RPK

CoD YouTuber WhosImmortal revealed which LMG will replace the RPK in Warzone 2 if a nerf is coming in Season 2.

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal claimed the RPK “is far and away the best weapon right now” thanks to the weapon’s controllable recoil and devastating time-to-kill speed. The RPK boasts an incredible 18.2% pick rate, according to WZ Ranked, and the TAQ-V’s 12.3% comes second.

We ranked the top five weapons in Warzone 2 and explained why the RPK Is the game’s best weapon. With all of that being said, no gun stays on top forever. Each CoD seasonal update comes alongside weapon rebalancing changes.

Activision delayed Season 2 until February 15, meaning now is the perfect opportunity to level up a replacement if the RPK receives a nerf.

WhosImmortal crowns new Warzone 2 LMG king

Activison The Sakin MG38 is a laser beam at long-range.

Operating under the belief of an imminent RPK nerf, WhosImmortal constructed a list of potential replacements.

With the help of data provided by sym.gg, the YouTuber compared TTK speeds of the TAQ 56, Kastov 762, RPK, and Sakin MG38. He ruled out the TAQ-56 and Kastov 762 because of slower TTK speeds, leaving the Sakin MG38 and Rapp H.

The RAPP H performs better than the Sakin in short-range and long-range combat, but a harder-to-control recoil makes the Sakin a more well-rounded option.

WhosImmortal claimed, “The Sakin is one of the easier LMGS to use, has excellent control, and I really enjoy using it.”

Here is WhosImmortal’s Sakin MG38 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90 (-0.90 Weight, +0.65 Length)

Kastovia DX90 (-0.90 Weight, +0.65 Length) Barrel: Bruen Silver Series Barrel (+0.32 Weight, +0.31 Length)

Bruen Silver Series Barrel (+0.32 Weight, +0.31 Length) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.49 Weight, +0.21 Inches)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.49 Weight, +0.21 Inches) Rear Grip: Bruen G35 Grip Wrap (+0.71 weight, +0.25 Width)

Bruen G35 Grip Wrap (+0.71 weight, +0.25 Width) Optic: AIM OP-V4 (-0.59 Weight, -1.65 Eye Position)

The YouTuber focuses on maximizing the weapon’s potential in long-range engagements and reducing recoil at long ranges.

“This thing is super easy to use. It has low recoil at 40 meters, 80 meters, and 120 meters; it doesn’t matter. You are going to be able to fry with this thing; it is absolutely a top-tier long-range choice.”