Warzone 2 expert reveals potential replacement for Fennec

JoeWo revealed a replacement for the Fennec 45 if the overpowered SMG receives a nerf in Warzone 2 Season 2.

A majority of Warzone 2 players opt to use the Fennec over other close-quarter combat weapons. According to WZ Ranked, the Fennec has a 10.4% pick rate compared to the Lachmann Sub’s measly 4.6%.

Compared to other SMGs, the Fennec’s blistering fast time to kill speed puts the versatile weapon in a tier of its own. Activision delayed Warzone 2’s second season until February 15, meaning we most likely won’t see a weapon balancing update until then.

JoeWo fully expects a Fennec nerf in the upcoming season and shared his thoughts on what SMG players should pick up next.

JoeWo reveals best Minibak class for Warzone Season 2

The Minibak shreds opponents’ health bars at close-range.

JoeWo explained why the Minibak will be at the forefront of Warzone 2’s new meta in Season 2.

The YouTuber had his best Warzone 2 game using an RPK and a Minibak. He racked up 34 kills and dominated close-range engagements utilizing the underrated SMG.

“The number one thing I love about this gun is that I don’t have a magazine like we usually have. This gun comes stock with 64 bullets which can help you fight quads, trios, or anything, which is amazing.”

JoeWo admitted, “up close, it’s a little bit tough as you are fighting against higher TTK guns, but overall this gun has been frying.”

Here is the YouTuber’s full Minibak loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Lacereta Compensator (-0.65 Weight, +0.27 Length)

Lacereta Compensator (-0.65 Weight, +0.27 Length) Barrel: BAK-9 279mm Barrel (-0.35 Weight, -0.26 Length)

BAK-9 279mm Barrel (-0.35 Weight, -0.26 Length) Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Stock: Markeev R7 Stock(-2.97 Weight, -1.78 Length)

Markeev R7 Stock(-2.97 Weight, -1.78 Length) Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip (-0.77 Weight, -0.30 Length)

The Minibak has a challenging recoil to master and fires slower than other SMGs, but its large magazine size and impressive damage range make it an interesting option with the potential to become even better in a future patch.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Warzone 2 weapon balancing update, as the game’s meta could receive a significant shakeup.