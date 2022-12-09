Warzone 2 expert reveals “fastest killing” SMG loadout in Warzone 2

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Warzone content creator IceManIsaac claimed the Fennec is the best SMG in Warzone 2, explaining why it’s his go-to selection for Solos matches.

Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map is dense with buildings. With that in mind, players need an SMG or shotgun to clear rooms properly without getting punished.

We ranked every SMG in Warzone 2 and crowned the Fennec as the best class option. The weapon’s recoil requires a little bit of a learning curve, but the fast-firing SMG’s TTK obliterates enemies up close and personal.

You can even equip extended mags to take on multiple enemies at once, making it one of the most versatile weapons in the battle royale sequel. Warzone 2 expert IceManIsaac agreed with our ranking and shared his favorite loadout for the popular SMG.

Activison The Fennec melts opponents at close-range.

IceManIsaac reveals hybrid Warzone 2 Fennec loadout

IceManIsaac claimed the Fennec “is the best SMG in the game” in his most recent YouTube video.

“The entire TTK of this game feels way too fast up close, but with that in mind, there is one gun that I always want in my hand that is going to give me that guaranteed 1v1 win, help me clear out buildings, and it is none other than the Fennec.”

IceManIsaac focused on creating a Fennec that dominates in close-range combat that remains competitive in medium-range firefights as well.

“I have found the perfect Fennec build that gives me the aggression I need, that has a fast strafe speed, so I can help break some aim assist, but also beams down range for that medium range kill.”

He praised the loadout’s strafe walk speed, allowing him to maneuver around buildings and “laser” enemies when needed. He argued that the best part of the loadout is the gun’s fast ADS speed,

Here is IceManIsaac’s Fennec loadout with tuning for each attachment

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple (-0.26 Weight, -0.18 Length)

VX Pineapple (-0.26 Weight, -0.18 Length) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock (-2.71 Weight, -1.16 Length)

Agile Assault-7 Stock (-2.71 Weight, -1.16 Length) Magazine: Fennec MAG 45

Fennec MAG 45 Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip (-0.65 Weight -0.16 Length)

IceManIsaac claimed that this is his new go-to loadout for Solos matches, so make sure to try it yourself if you need a new close-quarters option.