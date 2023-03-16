Warzone 2 expert reveals best meta Tempus Torrent loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled the strongest loadout for the brand new Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle in Season 2 Reloaded.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 Reloaded patch arrived on March 15 and introduced a huge amount of new content to the game.

One of the most significant additions is Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle which thrives in medium to long-range gunfights.

While you could spend hours experimenting with the weapon to find the strongest meta setup and build, sometimes it’s better to let an expert do the thinking for you.

Luckily, Warzone 2 YouTuber WhosImmortal created a top-tier loadout for the Tempus Torrent, so you can dominate your foes with the new gun.

Activision The Tempus Torrent is a new DMR marksman rifle that arrived in Season 2 Reloaded.

Best Tempus Torrent loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: 24″ Outreach 4

24″ Outreach 4 Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 30-Round Mag

30-Round Mag Optic: Schlager 3.4x

In the semi-automatic category, WhosImmortal believes the Tempus Torrent can be a true contender as it’s more of an “aggressive” option when compared to its counterparts.

He does note that in order to effectively use this weapon, you will need to be accurate with your shots, otherwise, it will always be better to use a full auto gun.

Despite this, the Tempus can kill “very quickly” when you land your shots and its “powerful” TTK is only amplified when you make the most of headshot multipliers.

In WhosImmortal’s build, he aims to push the rifle’s TTK to the max, while also bolstering the Tempus’ recoil and adding an extra level of stability.

We recommend you utilize Overkill alongside the Tempus so you have access to a strong SMG for close-quarter gunfights.

Only time will tell how dominant the new Marksman Rifle will be in the meta, but it certainly has the potential to be powerful in Season 2 Reloaded.