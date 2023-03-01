Warzone 2 expert outlines fastest-killing LMG loadout that dominates Season 2

Call of Duty YouTuber IceManIsaac has revealed a loadout for the Raal MG that is statistically the “fastest-killing” primary weapon in Warzone 2, and it’s even better than the RPK.

Even though Warzone 2 isn’t totally new at this point, the meta of the battle royale is still a little in flux as players haven’t been totally able to decide on the best weapon in the game.

Prior to the Season 2 update, which brought Ashika Island and the return of the Resurgence mode, the RPK had become the go-to for many players, but it received a substantial nerf in that update. That has led to its pick rate cratering, while the likes of the Sakin MG38, Lachmann Sub, and ISO Hemlock have risen up.

There’s also another weapon in that small group of upstarts that can lay claim to being the best in the game – and that is the Raal MG.

Best RAAL LMG loadout for Warzone Season 2

That’s according to Warzone 2 guru IceManIsaac, who highlighted the “absurd” LMG in his February 28 video as being the “fastest-killing” primary weapon in the battle royale.

“It kills like 38% faster than the RPK and I don’t know why no one is talking about it,” he said, noting that the gun is a “laser” and makes things “feel like multiplayer” with how it works. As per the stats from Sym, the YouTuber’s build has a TTK of 540ms at “any range” and blows both the RPK and Sakin out of the water.

Isaac’s build is a little different from those Raal loadouts that popped up at the end of Season 1, as he utilizes the BVM-338 muzzle and FSS OLE-V Laser to nullify the LMG’s recoil.

Muzzle: BVM-338

Barrel: 21’ EXF Rhino Barrel

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Ammunition: .338 Mag high velocity

As per WZRanked stats, the Raal has crept up to fifth in the pick rate standings and is hot on the heels of the Sakin to claim the crown as the most-popular LMG.

The stats show that it is the best LMG around, so it won’t be long before others jump on the hype train and it overtakes its contemporary.