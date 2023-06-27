Warzone 2 expert highlights most ‘OP’ loadout absolutely dominating Season 4

A Warzone 2 expert has outlined the “most overpowered” loadout for Season 4, and it includes an LMG that barely anyone was using beforehand.

With the start of Warzone 2 Season 4, the developers brought about a big shake-up to the battle royale. A new map, Vondel, joined Al-Mazrah and Ashika Island in the rotation, and there were plenty of changes to weapons through buffs and nerfs.

Alongside the new additions in the form of the Tempus Razorback and ISO 45 SMG, the changes to the previously dominant Cronen Squall was the most eye-catching. The Squall was hit with some big nerfs and, as a result, has completely fallen off in relation to the meta.

On the flip side, the ISO 45 has quickly established as the go-to gun for many players and forms a key part of their loadout. Unsurprisingly, it’s also a part of the most ‘OP’ class setup in the battle royale’s new season, alongside an LMG that had barely gotten any love up until now.

Best overall loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4

That’s according to Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal, who outlined the ‘OP’ class in his June 26 video, which includes the ISO 45 and HCR 56.

“There is not a gunfight you can take with this overall loadout here that is not in your advantage,” the YouTuber said. “You’ve got the upper hand with these two weapons. In my opinion, the new, number one, go-to overall loadout here.”

With the ISO being an SMG, its strengths lay in gunfights that are within 20 meters, but the HCR also dominates there too. While it drops off a bit after that in the 20-40 meters range, the LMG has a solid TTK beyond that, matching the likes of the M13B and Raal in fights over 40 meters.

HCR

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

ISO 45

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

Magazine: 45-round drum

Rear Grip: EXP Shear

Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

As noted, both weapons have solid standings in the meta already. WZRanked has the ISO 45 as the most-picked gun overall with a 22% pick rate, while the HCR has crept into the top five with a 6% pick rate.

Obviously, if they become a little too out of hand, the devs will likely reign them in with some changes. Though, for now, it’s best to enjoy them.