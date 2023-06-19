Warzone 2 expert claims the best gun in Season 4 is totally “broken”

If you’re looking for the “best” gun in Warzone 2 Season 4, well, one stats expert has you covered as they’ve highlighted a “broken” SMG.

With the start of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4, the devs implemented a few weapon changes that were designed to shake up the meta. That’s proven a little true as the newly-buffed shotguns have started to become a part of the battle royale again.

The Cronen Squall has been heavily nerfed in a bid to bring it in line with other Assault Rifles. However, it has, as of now, remained the go-to gun for many. Though, the Lachmann Sub is hot on its heels in terms of pick rate.

However, when it comes to the absolute “best” weapon in the new season, it appears that it’s an SMG that actually takes that crown – and it’s one that has only just been introduced to the game.

Best ISO 45 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4

That’s right, according to Warzone 2 guru Metaphor, the brand-new ISO 45 SMG is the “best” gun to use for the new season.

The YouTuber stated that when the new gun is maxed out, it is the “most broken” gun in the new season, which puts it firmly in the territory of being OP. As a result, he’s managed to get multiple 30+ kill games with it already.

It has a pretty similar setup to other SMGs too, with the VLK LZR 7mw laser, 45-round drum magazine, and Cronen Mini Dot optic all being used in the go-to class setup.

Muzzle : Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel : 9’ PTX Trainer

: 9’ PTX Trainer Laser : VLK LZR 7mw

: VLK LZR 7mw Optic : Cronen Mini Dot

: Cronen Mini Dot Magazine: 45-round Drum

Seeing as the SMG is so new to the battle royale, there aren’t any accurate pick rate stats to see where it has fallen into the meta in the early goings.

Given its power, though, it would be a shock to not see it firmly entrenched within the top tier of pick rates before long. So, you may as well start trying to grind its levels.