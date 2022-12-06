Warzone 2 expert claims “OG MP5” loadout is the best SMG for Al Mazrah

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has shown off a powerful Lachmann Sub loadout that’s not only a throwback to the good old days of Verdansk, but is also the “best SMG” in Al Mazrah.

Players are really spoilt for choice when it comes to weapons in Warzone 2. Infinity Ward have added dozens of new guns that are ideal for securing the win, and dedicated fans have wasted no time discovering the meta.

While the new options pack a punch, sometimes you can’t go wrong with an old favorite and Warzone 2 also has plenty of returning weapons that players will be familiar with.

Luckily, Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has revealed a Lachmann Sub loadout that feels like the classic MP5 that dominated Verdansk, and also happens to be one of the best guns in Al Mazrah.

In his December 5 video, the YouTuber showed off a build that is a major throwback to an extremely mobile setup from the first Warzone which was one of the game’s most popular metas.

“I have an MP5 build for you that is going to make you remember the OG Verdansk MP5 – that no-stock feel,” he explained. But this loadout is far from just a recreation of an old favorite, as Metaphor believes it has what it takes to be a real contender in Warzone 2.

“This thing is completely insane, the sprint-to-fire is amazing on it. It does more damage than the Fennec,” he continued. “If you’re hitting your shots on this MP5 it does actually kill faster than the Fennec, and this thing is just so damn quick.”

He ended by claiming that “this is basically the best SMG in the game right now,” recommending that players give it a spin in their next match.

Check out Metaphor’s classic MP5 setup for the Lachmann Sub below:

Metaphor’s best Lachmann Sub MP5 loadout in Warzone 2

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Stock: LM Stockless Mod

LM Stockless Mod Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

This Lachmann Sub loadout is focused on mobility, allowing players to outmaneuver enemies and get the drop on them. It also has a blistering TTK at close range that can send rival teams to the Gulag before they know what hit them.

With the MP5 being built for close-range encounters, you’ll probably want to pair it with a long-range weapon like the RPK LMG or a Sniper Rifle like the Victus XMR.

Metaphor expects to see a host of buffs and nerfs in the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update, but he’s hopeful that his Lachmann Sub MP5 loadout can stay in the meta for weeks to come.

For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

