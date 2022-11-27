Warzone 2 DMZ players discover upcoming Metal Gear Solid style feature

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode is harboring a secret Metal Gear Solid-style feature, following an exciting discovery by eagle-eyed players exploring the Tarkov-inspired mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a wealth of content to unearth, including the return of a revamped Warzone and the Escape From Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode.

DMZ pits players into a tougher version of Al-Mazrah, teaming with formidable NPC enemies and challenging quests to complete.

As players dig into DMZ mode, some have discovered an upcoming piece of gear akin to a popular item from Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain.

CoD players unearth “Extraction Balloon” gear coming to DMZ mode

Players roaming around in Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode will need to utilize every piece of gear to exfiltrate successfully, and it seems that more items are set to appear in the game-mode.

Redditor Top_Scientist4578 shed light on the ‘Extraction Balloon’ gear item, that will be available to purchase from Buy Stations around Al-Mazrah.

Costing the player $2000 in-game currency, the exciting addition is notably similar to that of the Fulton Balloon from the Metal Gear Solid franchise. In the latter, the Fulton Balloon was used to extract equipment or NPCs back to the game’s Mother Base.

Is it unclear whether the DMZ variant will operate in the same manner, but it is captivating to imagine the possibilities it presents within Al-Mazrah.

Fellow DMZ player PlotzkeA commented: “I would guess that is to extract one piece of gear. At $2000 that would be way too cheap.”

Some players have theorized that the item will be included in a new version of Plunder, which is currently absent from Modern Warfare. “Either those are all place holder provers or it’s some sort of crop from wz1 plunder,” said Ghillie_In_The_Mist.

Until more information becomes available, be sure to keep updated with the latest DMZ and Warzone developments.

