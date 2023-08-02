Warzone 2 devs respond to Season 5 night vision bug

Warzone 2 Season 5 introduced a bug that randomly disorients players with night vision, but the devs are aware of the issue.

Modern Warfare 2019 first introduced the concept of nighttime multiplayer maps, with a dedicated playlist featuring night versions of each environment. Players wore night vision goggles permanently, and all weapons could only fire with a laser sight.

Modern Warfare 2 brought an NVG (night vision goggles) mode in Season 3. The update also added Black Gold as a new map, forcing players to equip night vision goggles and fight in pitch black. Night vision goggles also made an appearance in DMZ as part of the update.

Night vision goggles currently aren’t a feature in Warzone 2, but a Season 5 bug unintentionally added NVG to the game mode.

Warzone 2 community members slam night vision goggle glitch

Warzone 2 streamer Speros encountered a glitch while playing a solo match on Al Mazrah that forced his operator to equip and unequip night vision goggles every time he went into his inventory.

Speros was understandably frustrated by the glitch and screamed: “I am going to lose my mind. I can’t even go into my backpack without putting on night vision goggles.”

Eventually, the glitch led to Speros dying earlier than he would have liked and the experience befuddled him.

Fortunately, the Warzone 2 devs swiftly responded: “We’re investigating an issue causing players to unintentionally acquire Night Vision Goggles in BR.”

Players can keep track of the bug-fix progress on Warzone 2’s official Trello Board. Raven Software did not provide a timeline for when community members can expect a resolution.

We will provide an update when a patch is released. In the meantime, there doesn’t appear to be much players can do when confronted with the annoying bug.

For more on Warzone 2, check out the full Season 5 patch notes.